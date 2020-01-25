Elite League: Fife Flyers 2-5 Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils revived their title hopes after two successive Elite League defeats with victory at Fife Flyers.

Charles Linglet and Matt Pope had given Devils a 2-0 lead before they were pegged back by goals from Carlo Finucci and Mike Cazzola.

But Joey Haddad, Gleason Fournier and Mike McNamee secured the win for Devils over the bottom side.

Devils remain in second spot and host third placed Nottingham Panthers on Sunday, 26 January.

