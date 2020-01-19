Elite League: Table-topping Sheffield Steelers see off Belfast Giants

Jordan Smotherman scored the Giants' sole goal

Belfast Giants' Elite League title aspirations took a further blow after a 4-1 defeat away to leaders Sheffield Steelers.

Marek Troncinsky opened the scoring after two minutes, although Jordan Smotherman responded midway through the period.

Tanner Eberle restored the Steelers' advantage and Michael Davies added a third on 37 minutes.

James Bettauer rounded out the win with a late empty-net goal.

The Giants went into the game at the Fly DSA Arena six points behind the hosts, and Troncinsky scored on the powerplay a 2:13 to put the Steelers in front.

Adam Keefe's men responded with a powerplay goal of their own when Smotherman beat Tomas Duba at 8:35 after being assisted by David Godwin.

However, from there it was one-way traffic and Eberle netted at 15:15 to give the hosts a first-interval lead.

Davies scored on the powerplay at 37:28 to nudge Sheffield further ahead, with Bettauer tasked with the easy job of completing the victory in style at 58:04 after Giants netminder Shane Owen had been pulled late on.