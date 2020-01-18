Elite League: Belfast Giants' second period show stuns Glasgow Clan

Shane Owen made 37 saves in the Giants goal

Belfast Giants scored four goals in 98 seconds as they ran out comfortable 5-2 winners away to Glasgow Clan.

Brian Ward opened the scoring in the first period before Ryan Lowney, Lewis Hook, Elgin Pearce and Liam Morgan struck in quick succession.

Marcus Jonsson and Matt Beca pulled goals back for the hosts, who then had another effort ruled out for goaltender interference.

The Giants hit the post late on but held firm to see out the win.

Adam Keefe's men killed six powerplays in the first period in Glasgow but went into the first intermission leading through Ward's powerplay goal at 10:49.

Lowney's goal kickstarted a goal-filled second period from the Giants, with the forward converting on the powerplay at 22:34.

The visitors only had to wait 14 seconds before they found the net again when Hook netted unassisted, with Pearce the next to beat Jordan McLaughlin at 23:13 as the Giants scored three times in 39 seconds.

Their fifth goal came courtesy of Morgan at 24:12, with Jonsson pulling a goal back for Glasgow at 27:50 to reduce the deficit.

Beca netted for the hosts on the powerplay as Lowney sat two minutes out for boarding in the third period, and despite the late disallowed goal, the Giants maintained the three-goal margin and moved up to third in the Elite League table as a result.