Elite League: Cardiff Devils 4-5 Sheffield Steelers

Cardiff Devils v Sheffield Steelers

Elite League Sheffield Steelers scored two late goals to secure victory away at Cardiff Devils.

Stephen Dixon and Matt Pope gave Devils a 2-0 lead.

But goals from John Armstrong and Maren Troncinsky saw them draw level before Michael Davies put them ahead in the second period.

BBlair Riley and Joey Haddad restored the home side's lead only but Lukas Sandstrom levelled before Marco Vallerand secured victory for Steelers.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you