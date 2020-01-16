Mack Stewart: Belfast schoolboy secures Winter Youth Olympics silver

Mack Stewart played for Team Red in the men's mixed ice hockey in Switzerland

Belfast teenager Mack Stewart has won a silver medal in ice hockey at the Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne.

The 15-year-old, whose father Rob is an assistant coach with the Belfast Giants, reached the men's mixed 3v3 final with his team.

Mixed nation events promote inclusion and increase interactions between athletes from different countries.

"It's a great feeling to have the medal around my neck - it's a incredible experience," said Mack.

Mack plays for Belfast Junior Giants and represented Team GB in Lausanne along with Giants team-mate Carter Hamill.

He added: "I didn't think it would be as good as this but it's been a great competition and hard work.

"I dream of playing professional ice hockey, maybe in Canada or America, but for now I'm focusing on my schoolwork.