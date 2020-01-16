Glasgow Clan 1-5 Sheffield Steelers: Heavy semi-final first-leg loss for Scots

From the section

Glasgow Clan's hopes of reaching the Challenge Cup final have all but gone after a 5-1, first-leg thumping from Sheffield Steelers.

Clan's home loss came three days after the English side also defeated their Scottish hosts 7-3 in the Elite League.

Mikael Lidhammar equalised after Marc-Olivier Vallerand's opener, but a Tanner Eberle double and strikes from John Armstrong and Lucas Sandstrom gave the league leaders a commanding lead.

The second leg is on 29 January.