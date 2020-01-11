Continental Cup: Nottingham Panthers beat Krakow to keep hopes alive

Nottingham Panthers' late goal kept alive their Continental Cup hopes

Nottingham Panthers came from 3-0 down and scored with 0.3 seconds remaining to beat Krakow 4-3 and keep alive their hopes of winning the Continental Cup.

Two goals from Damian Kapica and one from Michal Vachovec put Krakow ahead before Jake Hansen closed the gap.

Julian Talbot and Sam Herr hauled then Panthers level late on.

With the Polish side desperate for the win, they lifted their netminder in favour of an extra skater and Herr scored into the empty net.

Herr told BBC Nottingham Sport: "We have been in situations this year where we have to come back.

"We are not proud of it but there wasn't any panic. We knew what we were capable of and then we played our game."

Panthers play their final game on Sunday when they face Neman Grodno from Belarus (18:00 GMT).