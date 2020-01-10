Elite League: Belfast Giants beat Sheffield Steelers 4-2 to close gap on leaders

Sheffield's Davey Phillips in action with Belfast's Bobby Farnham at the SSE Arena

The Belfast Giants beat the Elite League leaders Sheffield Steelers 4-2 in a titanic battle at the SSE Arena.

Bobby Farnham, Rikard Palmberg, David Goodwin and Elgin Pearce scored the goals for the Giants.

The win the moves Belfast level with Cardiff in second place and closes the gap to the Steelers to five points with two games in hand.

Nikolai Lemtyugov had put Sheffield ahead in the first period, with Josef Hrabal grabbing the other goal.

It was a physical end-to-end hockey game in the first period with huge hits and big saves from both goaltenders but after 18 minutes of scoreless action two goals came along in the span of 10 seconds.

At 18:32 the Steelers took the lead when Lemtyugov held off the challenge of Mark Garside to cut on front of the Giants net and slip the puck past goalie Shane Owen.

The response from the Giants was immediate as they won the restart and Farmham's wrist shot found the bottom corner of Tomas Duba's net.

Then after a later penalty call on the visitors Palmberg hammered home a one-timer from the right circle on the powerplay to give the Giants a 2-1 lead at the first intermission.

The tempo dropped in the second period and while both sides had opportunities as it wore on the Steelers began to exert a lot of pressure on the Giants net.

Their reward was the equaliser at 37:34 when Hrabal's blueline shot found its way over the glove hand of Owen but the Giants netminder produced a remarkable triple save in the closing seconds to keep it a 2-2 game heading into the final 20 minutes.

The Giants rode their luck and Owen was outstanding as his string of saves gave his side a chance to win and with nine minutes remaining they grabbed it.

Ben Lake slid the puck into the slot where Garside got his shot on goal, Duba couldn't handled it and Goodwin was on the doorstep to tap it in.

The Giants held out and Pearce rounded off a superb game of hockey with the empty netter.

The Giants travel to the Guildford Flames on Sunday.