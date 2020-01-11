Elite League: Manchester Storm 1-2 Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils

Stephen Dixon's two goals saw Cardiff Devils keep up the pressure on Elite League leaders Sheffield Steelers with victory at Manchester Storm.

Devils had lost 4-1 at Storm a week earlier but Dixon put the visitors ahead in the first period.

Tyson Fawcett levelled in the third period before Dixon sealed victory for Devils with Storm having a late goal disallowed.

Devils host Dundee Stars on Sunday while Storm are away to Fife Flyers.

