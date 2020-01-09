Nottingham Panthers head coach Tim Wallace chases Continental Cup glory

Panthers' Continental Cup win in 2017 saw them qualify for the Champions League

Nottingham Panthers have a chance to showcase Elite League ice hockey when they begin their quest for a second Continental Cup title in Denmark on Friday, says head coach Tim Wallace.

Panthers became the first British team to claim a major European trophy when they were winners in 2017.

Danish side SonderjyskE are their first of three opponents in the final of this year's three-day round robin event.

Wallace told BBC Sport playing in the competition is "huge".

"It's the chance to win a prestigious trophy and go to the Champions League," he added. "We have been playing some good hockey. We have to play our style and show Europe what the English League is all about."

Following their opening tie in Europe's second-tier competition, Panthers face games against Polish side Cracovia Krakow on Saturday and Neman Grodno of Belarus on Sunday

Wallace said the gruelling schedule means Nottingham, who are fourth in the Elite League, must avoid trying to cram too much information into the players and "over-preparing".

"We have to show our players their systems a little bit," he added. "But if we focus on how we play and how we have been playing, then that is all that matters. If we can play aggressive and be physical that can be huge in this type of tournament.

"Guys are starting to gel. We have a lot of good guys in the room and everyone believes in everybody and the system and the style of play."

You can hear commentary of all three Panthers games on this website, starting with Friday's match against SonderjyskE. The game gets under way at 18:30 GMT and you can follow it by clicking this link.