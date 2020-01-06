Simultaneous broadcasts of Russia v Canada sow confusion among viewers

Russia was defeated in 2020, but it beat Canada in 2011

Russian ice hockey fans were left bewildered when they tuned in to watch the final of the World Juniors Championship, only to be faced with two wildly different versions of their country's match with Canada.

The two youth teams met in the IIHF World U20 Championship final on 5 January, with Canada winning 4-3.

Viewers of Russia's Channel One watched with the rest of the world as the Canadians mount a spirited comeback to win the 2020 tournament and collect their record 18th title overall.

Russian sports channel Match TV, however, showed very different scenes at the final horn, as Russia lifted the trophy after overcoming a three-goal deficit. The footage, unbeknownst to some viewers, was a repeat of Russia's 2011 triumph in the same competition against the same opponent.

The confusion added an extra lawyer of drama for some Russian viewers, who later discovered their mistake.

Some branded the Match TV broadcast "fake news" and compared the move to the practices of North Korean state media.

Even NHL winger and former Russia youth international Vladimir Tarasenko was fooled by the 2011 footage until he took a closer look at the squad, according to his wife.

"Friends, my husband watched 10 minutes of the hockey on Match TV with the sound off while playing with the kids, until he saw himself on the rink," Yana Tarasenko wrote in an Instagram story.

Some Russian viewers saw the funnier side of the incident, especially after Canada swept to victory.

"I envy those who were watching Match TV," one Twitter user wrote. Another user advised Russians to "switch to Match TV. We won there".

"According to Match TV I am back in the ninth grade in school," another joked.

A few social media users were more unsympathetic towards confused Match TV viewers.

"It is just that Match TV took upon itself the noble mission of separating out the stupid people," one person wrote on Twitter.

"How do you determine an idiot? Ask where he watched the 2020 World Juniors match broadcast, on Match TV or on Channel One," another said.