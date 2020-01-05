Elite League: Cardiff Devils 6-4 Fife Flyers

From the section

Matthew Myers was on the scoresheet for the Devils

Cardiff Devils returned to winning ways with a 6-4 league win over Fife Flyers at the Viola Arena.

With the score tied at 4-4 in the final period, two late goals secured victory.

Devils scored through a Masi Marjamaki brace, plus goals from Matthew Myers, Bryce Reddick, Mike McNamee and Matt Pope.

Danick Gauthier hit two for Flyers, with Kyle Just and captain James Livingston also finding the net.

Devils return to action against Manchester Storm on Saturday while Flyers are away to Coventry Blaze.