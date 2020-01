From the section

Manchester Storm came from behind to claim a 4-1 league win over Cardiff Devils.

Matt Pope gave the visitors the lead before Cam Critchlow's rebound effort levelled the score.

Storm then ran away with it in the final period with goals from Scott Simmonds, Kyle Hope and Tyson Fawcett.

Storm are home again on Sunday when they face Nottingham Panthers while Devils return to Cardiff to host Fife Flyers.