Belfast Giants: Rickard Palmberg continues hot-streak as hosts beat Coventry Blaze 4-1

Elgin Pearce has enjoyed a fine start to life with the Belfast Giants

The Belfast Giants beat the Coventry Blaze 4-1 in the first of the two games between the sides at the SSE Arena this weekend.

Rickard Palmberg continued his hot-streak with two goals.

The Giants' other scores came from Curtis Leonard and Elgin Pearce before Dillon Eichstadt ensured Coventry avoided the shut-out.

The sides meet again on at 16:00 GMT on Sunday.

The Giants scored three times in the first period to seize control of the game.

he first came from a hard forecheck by David Goodwin as he forced the puck into the slot where it was pounced on by Leonard who thumped home the opening goal.

The tall defenceman then turned provider, assisting on Pearce's doorstep tap-in.

Palmberg added a powerplay marker as the Swedish forward showed patience allowing the Blaze defenceman to commit to blocking the shot before slotting it past Coventry's netminder CJ Motte.

The fourth goal came early in the second period after Mark Garside kept the puck in the attacking zone, found Jordan Smotherman and his pass was converted by Palmberg.

The Blaze had an opportunity to get on the board but Ross Venus had his penalty shot saved by Shane Owen but they did eventually find a way past the Giants goalie when Eichstadt's scored.

There was no further scoring in the third period so the Giants win sees them maintain third place in the Elite League standings behind Sheffield and Cardiff.