Elite League: Belfast Giants complete back-to-back wins over Glasgow Clan

Goodwin scored the opener in the first period

David Goodwin scored twice as Belfast Giants secured a 4-1 away victory over Glasgow Clan in Saturday's Elite League clash at the Braehead Arena.

Curtis Hamilton and Curtis Leonard were also on target as the Giants completed a weekend double over Glasgow after Friday's 5-1 win in Belfast.

Mathieu Roy equalised after Goodwin's opener before the visitors took control of the game.

Adam Keefe's men entertain Dundee Stars at the SSE Arena on Monday.

The Giants remain in third place with 36 points from 28 games, two points behind the Cardiff Devils in second place and four points behind the Sheffield Steelers in first.

They took the lead in the 12th minute when recent signing Rickard Palmberg, who scored a hat-trick in Friday's win, assisted Goodwin for the opener.

Roy's leveller came seven minutes into the second period when he added the finish to a fine Scott Pitt pass, but the lead only lasted five minutes before Elgin Pearce assisted Goodwin to regain the lead.

Pearce provided the pass for Hamilton to grab the Giants' third goal, with Leonard adding the fourth six minutes from time with a canon from the blueline.