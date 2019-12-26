Elite League: Guildford Flames 1-2 Cardiff Devils OT

Joey Haddad gave Cardiff Devils victory over Guildford Flames with a shoot-out goal.

Stephen Dixon had given Devils the lead late in the first period with a power-play goal, assisted by Charles Linglet and Haddad.

That is how is stayed until 11 minutes from the end when Kruise Reddick grabbed an equaliser to send the game into overtime.

Haddad's goal keeps Devils behind Elite League leaders Sheffield Steelers.

Devils now host Flames at the Viola Arena on Saturday (19:00 GMT).