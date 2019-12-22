Belfast Giants ease past Fife Flyers with 3-1 win

Jordan Smotherman was once again on the scoresheet for the Giants

The Belfast Giants bounced back from their defeat by Cardiff with a 3-1 win over Fife Flyers on Sunday.

New signing Elgin Pearce scored his first goal for his new side before Jordan Smotherman doubled Belfast's advantage early in the third period.

Pearce assisted Bobby Farnham for the Giants' third to seal a valuable road win.

Daniel Gauthier's late goal was nothing more than a consolation for Fife, who remain eighth in the Elite League.

Netminder Shane Owen was the Giants' outstanding performer in a tight opening period, keeping Fife at bay as the Giants struggled to find a rhythm to their game.

Adam Keefe's side took control in the second with Pearce opening the scoring in his second appearance since signing from Dundee Stars last week.

Smotherman and Farnham struck in a four-minute spell at the start of the final period, allowing the Giants to see out the win with relative ease, although Gauthier's effort on the powerplay denied the visitor a shut-out.