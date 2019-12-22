Elite League: Cardiff Devils 3-2 Manchester Storm

Cardiff Devils celebrate their opening goal
Cardiff Devils have four games in hand on Elite League leaders Sheffield Steelers

Cardiff Devils continued their Elite League title challenge with a hard-fought win over Manchester Storm.

Stephen Dixon struck first for the hosts with Scott Simmonds replying and Cameron Critchlow putting Storm ahead.

Joey Martin brought Devils level in the last period and Sam Duggan added the winner.

That ensured Devils a four-point weekend after winning at Belfast Giants on Saturday before they go to Guildford Flames on Boxing Day.

Storm head at leaders Sheffield Steelers on the same day.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you