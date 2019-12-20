Patryk Wronka: Polish forward leaves Belfast Giants

Patryk Wronka netted six times for the Giants during his brief stay in Belfast

Belfast Giants have announced that Polish forward Patryk Wronka has been released from his contract and will move to a European side.

The 24-year-old signed for the Elite League champions from GKS Katowice of Poland in May.

Wronka posted six goals and 11 assists in 37 games played.

The Giants said they would "like to thank Patryk Wronka for his service to the organisation and wish him well in the future."

GKS Katowice were the Giants' opponents in last season's Continental Cup campaign.

Belfast return to action this weekend with Elite League games against Cardiff on Saturday at the SSE Arena before facing the Fife Flyers away on Sunday.