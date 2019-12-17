Challenge Cup: Adam Keefe confident Belfast Giants can overturn first-leg deficit

Belfast Giants defeated Cardiff Devils in the 2018 Challenge Cup final

Adam Keefe has said his Belfast Giants players know what they have to do to beat Cardiff Devils and reach the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Keefe's men go into their quarter-final second leg in Wales 1-0 down from the first match in Belfast last week.

A Joey Martin goal gave the Devils victory over the cup holders, but Keefe is confident of turning the match around.

"The good news about this competition is that it is a two-leg tie," he said.

"I know it is a one-goal deficit but we were going to have to beat them by a goal over there anyway.

"We have to go there, put in the same amount of effort [as they did in the first leg] and we will get more chances. We just have to put the puck in the back of the net.

"They are a very good hockey team but we have to go there and do the same thing that we did to them the last time in their building."

Reflecting on the first-leg defeat, Keefe said he felt his side did not get the rewards their performance deserved.

"I actually thought we played a great hockey game. We needed to score more goal, but the puck is just not falling into the net for us at the minute," he added.

"We were the better team for the full 60 minutes, though they did put us under pressure at times."

The Giants, who signed 30-year-old Swedish forward Rickard Palmberg on Wednesday, warmed up for Wednesday's cup tie by hammering Glasgow Clan 6-1 on Sunday.