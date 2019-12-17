Belfast Giants: Elite League champions bring in Swedish forward Palmberg

Rickard Palmberg posted nine goals and 22 assists for Timrå IK last season

Belfast Giants have added Rickard Palmberg to their roster as they prepare for a busy period of nine games in 18 days.

The 30-year-old forward arrives from Berani Zlín of the Czech Extraliga after joining in the off-season.

Palmberg is available for Wednesday's Challenge Cup game against Cardiff.

"He will add creativity to our offence and the Belfast fans will enjoy seeing him in action," coach Adam Keefe told the Giants website.

He added: "We have stayed on the lookout for an addition to the line-up and once Rickard became available we wanted to bring him to Belfast quickly."

The Elite League champions have moved for Palmberg because of injuries impacting the line-up in recent weeks.

Palmberg played his entire career at home in Sweden until this season.

The Giants trail 1-0 as the holders prepare for their Challenge Cup quarter-final second leg against the Devils.