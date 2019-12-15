Elite League: Belfast Giants boost title hopes by hammering Glasgow Clan 6-1

David Goodwin notched Belfast's equaliser before adding to their lead in the second period

Belfast Giants moved to within two points of leaders Sheffield Steelers by hammering Glasgow Clan 6-1 in Sunday's Elite League game at the SSE Arena.

David Goodwin scored two of Belfast's goals including the equaliser after Scott Jacklin had put Glasgow ahead after only 51 seconds.

Brian Ward, Liam Morgan, Bobby Farnham and Goodwin scored in the second period to put Belfast 5-1 ahead.

Jordan Smotherman completed the scoring in the final period.

The win was the Giants' second victory of the weekend after Friday night's 4-2 away success at Dundee Stars.

Belfast join Cardiff Devils on 30 points in the table with Sheffield remaining two points ahead after the weekend action following their 6-2 win over Fife Flyers on Saturday night.

After Jacklin put Glasgow ahead, Belfast didn't get on terms until the 15th minute as Goodwin levelled.

However, three goals in five minutes midway through the second period put Belfast firmly in control as Ward, Morgan and Farnham netted.

Goodwin notched his second goal just before the end of second period with Smotherman's 52nd-minute strike completing the home success.