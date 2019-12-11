Challenge Cup: Belfast Giants lose to Cardiff Devils in quarter-final first leg

Giants captain Matt Pelech tussled with the Devils' Mark Louis in the first period

Belfast Giants suffered a 1-0 defeat by Cardiff Devils in the first leg of their Challenge Cup quarter-final at the SSE Arena.

A goal by captain Joey Martin midway through the first period gave the Devils victory over the cup holders.

Jordan Smotherman hit the crossbar for the hosts before Martin's goal, with a shot that was reviewed by officials but did not cross the line.

The two sides will meet again for the second leg next Wednesday in Cardiff.

There were early fireworks in this clash as Giants' captain Matt Pelech 'dropped the gloves' and tussled with the Devils' Mark Louis, with both players being punished with five minutes on the sidelines.

The Giants thought they had taken the lead midway through the first period but Smotherman's shot hit the bar and Cardiff soon took the lead as Martin fired past Shane Owen into the net.

More to follow.