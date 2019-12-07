Elite League: Belfast Giants lose 4-0 at home to Sheffield Steelers

Sheffield recovered from defeat on Friday to win on Saturday

Belfast Giants suffered a 4-0 defeat by Elite League leaders Sheffield Steelers at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Saturday.

The shutout split the weekend doubleheader following the Giants' 6-2 win on Friday night.

Adam Keefe's men slipped to third in the table, four points behind Sheffield.

Brendan Connolly, Davy Phillips, Marc-Olivier Vallerand and Eric Meland were on target for the visitors

Unlike Friday's match, it was the visitors who were on the board early when Connolly scrambled home the opening goal after 34 seconds.

It was a period that the Steelers dominated for the most part, although the Giants were unlucky when they hit the crossbar.

Giants netminder Owen made a number of impressive saves

Ryan Lowney rung the puck off the post during a scoreless second period but once again it was Sheffield who controlled play with the Giants giving them four excellent powerplay opportunities to add to their lead.

However, Giants netminder Shane Owen held them at bay with some top-class saves helped by tenacious penalty killing as players blocked shots and got sticks in shooting lanes.

Owen could do nothing about the second goal for the Steelers early in the final period, when a shot from Phillips caromed in off a Giants player.

Once again the offensive inconsistency from the Giants was exposed as they failed to convert any of the chances they created.

A comprehensive win for the Steelers was finished off with a pair of empty net goals for Vallerand and Meland.

The Giants will look to regroup quickly for the visit of the Cardiff Devils on Wednesday night in the first leg of the Challenge Cup quarter-final, a trophy the Giants have won for the past two seasons.