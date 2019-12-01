Elite League: Belfast Giants back to winning ways in Dundee Stars

Liam Morgan put the Giants two goals to the good in the second period

The Belfast Giants moved into third in the Elite League with a 4-1 away win over the Dundee Stars.

Curtis Hamilton and Drydn Dow exchanged early goals before Lewis Hook struck to edge the Giants ahead after the first period.

Liam Morgan extended the lead midway through the second before Kevin Raine pounced on a rebound to seal the win.

Dundee remain rooted to the bottom of the table with just seven wins from 20 games.

After a disappointing defeat by Fife, the Giants knew they could move back up to third with Glasgow and Cardiff also facing off on Sunday.

The Giants dominated the opening period and deservedly took the lead when Ryan Lowney carried the puck into the Stars' zone and the defenceman slid the puck to Hamilton who slammed high into the Flyers net.

The Stars equalised in bizarre circumstances at 11:16 when Dow's slapshot went wide of the net, cannoned off the back board and hit the back of Shane Owen to trickle into the Giants net.

However the visitors restored their lead at 14:51 when Morgan picked out Hook at the back post and the forward finished well past Alex LeClerc.

Morgan, after assisting on the Belfast second goal, posted one of his own. David Goodwin fed the puck to Morgan who skated into the Dundee zone and fired the puck straight into the Stars goal from a tight angle.

The Giants got their final period off to the best possible start when Brian Ward pounced on the loose puck following the rebound from Kevin Raine's shot to give the visitors a three goal lead at 40:21.