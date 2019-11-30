Elite League: Flyers hit Giants for five in Fife

Ben Lake scored the Giants' sole goal in Fife

Belfast Giants' inconsistent Elite League season continued after a 5-1 defeat away to Fife Flyers.

Tim Crowder, Carlo Finucci and Danick Gauthier put the hosts into a commanding lead by the end of the first period.

Kyle Just made it four in the second period before the Giants pulled one back through Ben Lake.

However the four-goal advantage was soon restored through Finucci with 10 minutes to play.

Crowder beat Shane Owen in the Giants goal with a slapshot at 14:18 before Finucci grabbed his first of the game on the power play.

Gauthier added another for the hosts at 18:40, who scored three goals in a devastating four minute burst at the Fife Ice Arena.

Just put further daylight between the sides at 37:25 before Lake reduced the deficit at 40:52.

However the Flyers' continued their dominance in the third period as Finucci capped off a five-star performance.

The Giants remain fourth in the Elite League table, two positions ahead of the Flyers.