Elite League: Sheffield Steelers 3-7 Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils ended Sheffield Steelers' three-game winning run

Cardiff Devils closed the gap on Elite League leaders Sheffield Steelers with a huge win at the FlyDSA Arena.

Having lost twice at home to Belfast last week, Devils showed their intent to go 3-0 up in the first period.

Joey Haddad, Sam Duggan and Matthew Myers were on target, with Mike McNamee striking early in the second.

Marek Troncinsky got Steelers on the scoreboard, but Haddad, Josh Batch and Duggan goals made sure of Saturday's victory for Devils.

Brendan Connolly and Tanner Eberle struck late power-play goals for the home side but Devils were long gone by then.

Devils next host Glasgow Clan at the Viola Arena on Sunday (18:00 GMT).