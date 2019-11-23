Elite League: Belfast Giants defeat Cardiff Devils 4-3 in overtime

Bobby Farnham scored the winning overtime goal in Cardiff

Bobby Farnham scored in overtime to give the Belfast Giants a dramatic 4-3 victory over the Cardiff Devils.

Belfast looked to be heading towards an easy victory as goals from Brian Ward, Jordan Smotherman and Mark Gartside had them 3-0 up after two periods.

However the Devils fought back with efforts from Gleason Fournier, former Giant Blair Riley and Charles Linglet.

But Farnham spared the Giants' blushes with a breakaway goal to seal the win.

In a match-up between last season's Elite League top two, it was the reigning champions who began far brighter with Ward on hand at the back post to put the Giants in front.

Ward then teed up Smotherman who doubled his side's advantage on the powerplay.

When Garside launched the puck into the roof of the net in the second period, the Giants were cruising to what would be an important win.

However the Devils had no intentions of letting the game pass them by, and fought back through Fournier before former Giants captain Riley came back to haunt his former side.

When Linglet equalised with five minutes remaining, all the momentum was with Cardiff as the game headed into overtime.

But with the tension in the crowd palpable, it was Farnham who struck the decisive blow after the minutes of the extra period.

The sides will meet again in Cardiff on Sunday night.