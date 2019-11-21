Cardiff Devils face Belfast Giants in ice hockey's Challenge Cup quarter-finals

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Giants overcome Devils to win the 2017-2018 Challenge Cup

Cardiff Devils will face defending champions Belfast Giants in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

The Northern Ireland-based team beat Devils 6-3 in the 2017-18 final and retained their title in March 2019.

The group winners from the 2019-20 first round, Dundee Stars, Guildford Flames and Sheffield Steelers, all chose to play different opposition.

That left Devils and Giants to face each other over two legs for a place in the competition's semi-finals.

The Giants-Devils' first leg takes place in Belfast on Wednesday, 11 December, with the return leg in Cardiff a week later.

The two sides will meet for the first time since the play-off final on Saturday for an Elite League fixture, in the first of a home double header at Devils' Viola Arena (19:00 GMT). The rematch takes place the following day (16:00 GMT).

Devils currently sit second in the Elite League, behind Glasgow Clan, while Giants are in fifth.

Challenge Cup quarter-final draw:

Dundee Stars v Glasgow Clan

Sheffield Steelers v Manchester Storm

Nottingham Panthers v Guildford Flames

Belfast Giants v Cardiff Devils