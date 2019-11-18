Belfast Giants: Elite League holders release Jean Dupuy and Jesse Forsberg

Dupuy and Forsberg arrived in Belfast in the summer

Belfast Giants have released summer signings Jean Dupuy and Jesse Forsberg.

Forward Dupuy, 25, came to Belfast from the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears and posted four goals and three assists in 26 games played.

Defenceman Forsberg joined the Giants from the University of Saskatchewan, claiming one goal and four assists in 12 games for Adam Keefe's side.

"The Giants would like to thank both Jean Dupuy and Jesse Forsberg for their service," a club statement said.

News of the pair's release comes soon after the Giants announced the signing of former Penn State University captain David Goodwin from Swedish club Mora IK.

The Belfast outfit, who have lost four Elite League games in a row, are in action this weekend with back-to-back games in Cardiff on Saturday and Sunday.