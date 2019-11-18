Belfast Giants: Elite League club sign forward David Goodwin from Swedish club

David Goodwin joins the Giants from Swedish team Mora IK

Belfast Giants have signed former Penn State University captain David Goodwin from Swedish club Mora IK.

The Giants' acquisition follows four straight Elite League defeats which have dropped them to fifth spot.

Goodwin played for Penn State University for four years and captained the team in the 2016-17 season.

"We cannot continue in our current run of form. We are lacking offence right now and it is important for us to address it," said coach Adam Keefe.

"Once we knew David was available, we wanted to bring him to Belfast. He will add quality and speed to our offence.

"We have to move forward and get back to work right away with important games ahead."

Goodwin finished his stint at Penn State University with impressive statistics of 44 goals and 84 assists, which meant 128 points in his 147 games.

In his final Penn State season, he helped them win the Big Ten tournament title and a first-round NCAA play-off game against Union before falling to Denver in the regional finals.

Goodwin joined Finnish Elite League club SaiPa after moving to Europe following his graduation.

He spent the last two seasons in Finland and helped SaiPa to play-off positions in both seasons - posting 25 goals and 36 assists in 130 games played before moving to Mora IK last summer.