Elite League: Cardiff Devils 3-0 Fife Flyers

Stephen Dixon and Matt Pope
Stephen Dixon and Matt Pope scored two of Cardiff Devils' final-period goals

Cardiff Devils scored all their goals in the final period as they beat Fife Flyers in the Elite League.

The two opening periods were scoreless with Joey Martin breaking the deadlock 10 minutes into the third.

Stephen Dixon soon followed his example and Matt Pope added the hosts' third five minutes after Martin's opener.

Devils won 4-1 at Manchester Storm on Saturday and finished the weekend second in the table behind Glasgow Clan.

Devils have a home double-header against Belfast Giants next weekend, hosting them on Saturday, 23 November (19:00 GMT) with a rematch the following day (16:00 GMT).

On the same weekend days Flyers host Storm (19:15 GMT) before going to Guildford Flames on Sunday (18:00 GMT).

