Elite League: Manchester Storm 1-4 Cardiff Devils

Joey Haddad is in his sixth season with Cardiff Devils

Joey Haddad scored twice as Cardiff Devils moved up to third in the Elite League with a 4-1 win at Manchester Storm.

The Canadian opened the scoring for the visitors and Mike McNamee doubled their lead before Scott Simmons pulled a goal back for Storm.

Haddad's second restored Devils' two goal advantage before Mark Richardson sealed the victory.

Devils' next game will be at home to Fife Flyers on Sunday, 17 November.