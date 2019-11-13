Elite League: Glasgow Clan 6-3 Cardiff Devils

From the section

Glasgow Clan maintained their lead at the top of the Elite League with victory over Cardiff Devils.

Mike McNamee put Devils ahead but Nolan LaPorte brought the hosts level at the end of the first period.

Goals from Rasmus Bjerrum and Craig Peacock put Clan 3-1 up before Blair Riley reduced the deficit.

Sean Bentivoglio levelled for the visitors but Mathieu Roy, Matt Pufahl and Travis Ehrhard netted to seal an emphatic win for Glasgow.