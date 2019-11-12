Cardiff Devils sign ex-NHL player Shaone Morrisonn

Shaone Morrisonnhas played for Croatia

Cardiff Devils have signed defenceman Shaone Morrisonn for the rest of the 2019-20 season.

Morrisonn, 36, played over 500 games in the NHL, mostly for the Washington Capitals.

He also represented Boston Bruins at the start of his career and later had a season with Buffalo Sabres.

Morrisonn went on play for Zagreb and Vladivostock in the Kontinental League and Asian League side Oji Eagles.

He was born in Vancouver, but has played international ice-hockey for Croatia, being voted top defenceman of the tournament in the 2019 Division 2A World Championships.

"Shaone obviously brings a bunch of experience having played in the highest leagues in the world," said Devils head coach Andrew Lord.

Cardiff Devils currently lie fourth in the Elite League with eight wins from 12 games.