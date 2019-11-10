Nottingham Panthers double up against Belfast Giants

Giants captain Matt Pelech dropped the gloves with Guillaume Lepine in the first period

Nottingham Panthers beat Belfast Giants for the second night in a row with a 2-0 win at the Motorpoint Arena.

The Panthers recorded a 4-1 victory on Saturday and Brett Perlini netted in the second period to put the hosts into the lead.

Sam Herr scored into an empty net to secure the win with 30 seconds remaining.

After six victories in a row, Adam Keefe's men have now lost two successive games.

The first period was evenly-poised with both sides coming out fired up, with Giants captain Matt Pelech and Guillaume Lepine dropping the gloves before Bobby Farnham and Joshua Tetlow followed suit.

Jake Hansen forced Giants netminder Shane Owen into a good save before Liam Morgan missed a glorious opportunity to put the visitors into the lead.

The breakthrough on 31.28 when a shot from the blueline by Mark Matheson was tipped home by Perlini.

Pelech and Morgan both forced Kevin Carr into good saves as Keefe's outfit struggled in front of goal.

The Giants continued to press as they searched for an equaliser, but Carr stood firm as the visitors recorded 25 shots on his goal.

Owen was pulled with the dying minutes, which allowed Herr to pick his spot and round out the win.