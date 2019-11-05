Belfast Giants sign American defenceman Ryan Lowney from HKM Zvolen

Lowney's arrival in Belfast comes ahead of the Giants' double header against Nottingham this weekend

Belfast Giants have signed American defenceman Ryan Lowney from Slovakian club HKM Zvolen.

Lowney, 25, played three seasons in the East Coast Hockey League with the Fort Wayne Komets before moving to Europe.

He posted 13 goals and 57 assists in 146 games for Fort Wayne, and was their Defenceman of the Year in 2017-18.

"Due to injuries we have been on the lookout for an addition to our team for a few weeks now," said Giants head coach Adam Keefe.

"Once we knew Ryan was available, we moved quickly to bring him to Belfast. He will be a solid addition to our blueline with the ability to contribute on special teams.

"I know our fans are going to love watching Ryan in action this season."

The Giants are on a six-match winning run and moved to the top of the Elite League table with two wins over Coventry Blaze at the weekend.

The title holders have a double header away to second-placed Nottingham Panthers on Saturday and Sunday.