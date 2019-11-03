Elite League: Free-scoring Belfast Giants go top with 6-3 win over Coventry Blaze

Kevin Raine scored twice for the table-topping Giants

Belfast Giants secured a sixth straight Elite League win with a 6-3 victory over Coventry Blaze at the Skydome.

Kevin Raine scored twice, with Paul Swindlehurst, Ben Lake, Patrick Mullen and Jordan Smotherman also on target for the champions.

David Broll (2) and Matt Pohlkamp scored for the Blaze.

After back-to-back wins over Coventry, the Giants move to the top of the table, level on 18 points with Sheffield Steelers.

During a frenetic first period, Raine gave the Giants an early lead before Broll levelled matters on the breakaway.

Two minutes later, Broll turned the game on its head with another goal, with Pohlkamp bagging the assist for both strikes.

But the Giants hit back quickly, with Swindlehurst and Raine swinging the game back in their favour before Pohlkamp got in on the act to make it 3-3 just 29 seconds after the visitors had got their noses in front.

With just over a minute remaining before the first intermission, Lake added to his goal at the SSE Arena on Saturday to give the Giants a 4-3 lead.

While the goals dried up for Coventry, Mullen and Smotherman added gloss to the scoreline for the Giants, who kept their momentum going with another hard-fought win.

The Giants are back in Elite League action when they host the Sheffield Steelers in a top-two clash at the SSE Arena on Friday night.