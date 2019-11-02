Elite League: Belfast Giants make it five wins in a row with victory over Coventry

Lake opened the scoring for the Giants in the first minute

Belfast Giants continued their winning run with a 4-1 home victory over Coventry Blaze at the SSE Arena.

The result made it five consecutive Elite League wins for the Giants, who took the lead on Saturday through a Ben Lake goal in the first period.

Brian Ward doubled their advantage before Matt Pohlkamp pulled one back for the visitors.

A Jordan Smotherman strike made it 3-1 at the end of the second period before Curtis Hamilton added the fourth.

The two sides meet again in the league in Coventry on Sunday evening.

Lake's opener came in the 14th minute after good work by Lewis Hook and Liam Morgan, who also helped assist Ward for his second in the 28th minute.

The visitors responded within two minutes through Pohlkamp but Patrick Mullen and Ward combined for Smotherman to restore the two-goal lead four minutes from the end of the second period.

Hamilton rounded off an impressive win for Adam Keefe's side in the 48th minute thanks to an assist from Lake.