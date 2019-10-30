Challenge Cup: Cardiff Devils 4-4 Coventry Blaze (Devils win shootout)

Bryce Reddick is in his third season with Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils made a remarkable comeback against Coventry Blaze to book a place in the quarter-finals off the Challenge Cup.

Evan Bloodoff and Andrew Johnston scored first period goals nine seconds apart before Matt Pohlkamp made it 3-0.

Joey Haddad, Mike McNamee and Bryce Reddick tied the score before Blaze's Luke Ferrara thought he had won it.

But Stephen Dixon hit back to force a goalless overtime before Devils won the decisive sudden-death shootout.

It was an uncharacteristically poor home performance from the reigning play-off champions and the Blaze took full advantage early on.

The Viola Arena's new standing block was stunned by two goals in nine seconds from Bloodoff and Johnston as the Devils surrendered possession cheaply immediately after the restart.

Pohlkamp's third for Blaze sparked the Devils into life and it was one-way traffic for long periods afterwards.

Haddad, McNamee and Reddick gave the home fans hope of reaching another quarter-final but Ferrara had other ideas, and looked to have booked Blaze's place in the next round before Dixon hit back.

The Devils dominated a goalless overtime before Sean McMonagle, on his third successive sudden-death penalty attempt, finally beat Jamie Phillips.

Devils goaltender Ben Bowns played his part too, saving all of Blaze's sudden-death attempts to seal the win.