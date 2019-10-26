Challenge Cup: Guildford Flames 2-1 Cardiff Devils

Guildford Flames stayed top of Challenge Cup Group B with a 2-1 win at home to Cardiff Devils on Saturday.

Jamie Crooks put Flames ahead early in the first period on the power play, but Mike McNamee levelled for the visitors after being set up by Charles Linglet.

Flames took the victory thanks to a solo effort by Owen Griffiths, scoring against his home city club.

The two sides meet again in the Cup on Sunday in the return game at the Viola Arena.