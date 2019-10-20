Elite League: Nottingham Panthers 3-5 Cardiff Devils

Joey Martin played with fellow Cardiff Devil Gleason Fournier in the United States for Toledo Walleye

Joey Martin became Cardiff Devils' all-time leading point scorer in the Elite League era as his side come from behind to beat Nottingham Panthers 5-3.

Mark Matheson opened the scoring for Panthers before Martin's assist for Blair Riley's equaliser notched up his 433rd point in 345 games for Devils.

Georgs Golovkovs and Williams Quist put Panthers 3-1 up before Matthew Myers and Masi Marjamaki levelled the score.

Matt Pope and Joey Hadded scored in the third period to hand Devils the win.

Victory was revenge for the Devils after the Panthers had won Saturday night's game 2-1 at the Viola Arena.

Panthers are at home in Challenge Cup action on Wednesday against Manchester Storm, the Devils travel to Guildford next on Saturday.