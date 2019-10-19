Belfast Giants: Adam Keefe's side suffer shootout loss to Storm

Ben Lake equalised for the Giants in the third period

The Belfast Giants lost 4-3 to Manchester Storm after a shootout in the Elite League at the SSE Arena.

The Giants outshot Manchester 42-23 but were punished after failing to take their chances in what is fast becoming the story of their season so far.

Bobby Farnham, Brian Ward and Ben Lake got the Giants goals but only Lake found the net in the shootout as the visitors took the extra point.

The two sides will meet again in Belfast on Sunday.

The Giants failed to make the most of a fast start to the game and found themselves in a 1-1 tie after twenty minutes.

They took the lead at 3:11 thanks to a superb solo shorthanded effort from Farnham.

Farnham took the puck off Cameron Critchlow at the blue line before showing strength to hold of the challenge from the Storm defenceman and then slipping the puck through the pads of netminder Matt Ginn.

The ice was certainly tilted in the home team's favour but they couldn't find a second goal and against the run of play with 12 seconds remaining they were hit with the sucker punch as Layne Ulmer dispossessed Mark Garside of the puck and fired home from the slot.

Jordan Smotherman assisted Brian Ward's goal but missed in the shootout

The Giants retook the lead early on the second period on the powerplay when Jordan Smotherman's slap pass found the the stick of Ward who diverted it past Ginn.

But the home support was stunned as the visitors scored twice in thirty seconds to move ahead in the game.

Finlay Ulrick fired the puck over the glove of Shane Owen as the Giants gave up an odd man rush in their own zone and on the next shift they failed to regroup and Raymond Grewal's shot from the left point found the back of the net.

Giants coach Adam Keefe wasted no time in sending a message to his team that their effort wasn't good enough by replacing Owen between the pipes with Stephen Murphy.

Frustration kept building with Giants having nothing to show for their pressure, but at 49:34 Lake retrieved a loose puck and went top shelf on Ginn to tie the game at 3-3.

It was all one-way traffic but the Giants couldn't find the game-winner in regulation and so it was on to overtime.

Murphy made a miraculous double save to keep the Giants alive and send the game to a shootout but the Storm prevailed 3-1.