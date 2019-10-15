Champions League: Cardiff Devils knocked out after Frolunda Indians defeat

Cardiff Devils' eight points in the group stage is their highest total in three Champions League campaigns

Cardiff Devils are out of the Champions Hockey League at the group stage after again losing 9-2 to Frolunda Indians.

It was always going to be a tough task for the Devils to beat the Swedish and European champions to keep their CHL hopes alive and it proved so.

Indians, who beat Devils 9-2 last week, were never behind at Viola Arena though Cardiff remained close until late on.

But ultimately Indians' talent showed, and another clinical displayed ensured Frolunda's progress to the Round of 16.

Indians forward Simon Hjalmarsson opened the scoring on the powerplay after Sam Duggan sat two minutes for high sticking.

The Devils struck back on a powerplay of their own early in the second period as Blair Riley rifled home Matias Siontu's rebounded shot.

Two goals in five minutes for the European champions, through Anders Gronlud's first strike in the CHL and Samuel Fagemo, gave the visitors control.

But undeterred the Devils hit back through Mark Richardson's long-range effort with the game at four-on-four.

As the second period drew to a close Frolunda restored their two-goal lead, former Los Angeles Kings forward Fagemo again the thorn in the Devils' side as he beat Ben Bowns.

But as the Devils pushed on in the third period to keep their CHL hopes alive the Indians capitalised on the break.

Max Frieberg scored Indians fifth before 19-year-old Fagemo completed his hat-trick 43 seconds later to make it 6-2 to the visitors.

Hjalmarsson added two more powerplay goals to complete a hat-trick of his own as the Indians showed why they are European and Swedish champions.

The Indians' four-goal blitz early in the final period ended the Devils' hopes of progressing out of the group stages, but there was still time for Fagemo to score his fourth of the evening.

For the Devils its a third successive Champions League campaign without progressing out of the group stages, but they can take encouragement from their three wins in this renewal.

Cardiff Devils' Champions League results:

Cardiff Devils 3-2 Mountfield HK

Cardiff Devils 4-3 Graz 99ers

Mountfield HK 5-2 Cardiff Devils

Graz 99ers 2-5 Cardiff Devils

Frolunda HC 9-2 Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils 2-9 Frolunda HC