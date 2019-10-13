Petr Cech saves two penalties on ice hockey debut for Guildford Phoenix

Cech on his debut at the Guildford Spectrum

Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech saved two penalties on his Guildford Phoenix debut to earn victory against Swindon Wildcats 2.

The 37-year-old, still a technical adviser at Chelsea, saved Swindon's first and last efforts in a shootout and was named man of the match.

Phoenix trailed 2-1 after two periods but an equaliser from Taylor Wootton took the game into overtime.

That ended goalless and led to the shootout in which Cech starred.

Phoenix play in National Ice Hockey League South 2.