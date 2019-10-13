Elite League: Coventry Blaze 1-2 Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils signed Finnish forward Matias Sointu (R) as short-term injury cover for Joey Martin in August, 2019

Matius Sointu struck late on to give Cardiff Devils a narrow Elite League win at Coventry Blaze.

The visitors led through Stephen Dixon's first-period goal.

Andrew Johnston levelled for the hosts, leaving the encounter on a knife-edge until Sointu hit the winner as the clock wound down.

Devils return to European action in the Champions League on Tuesday, 15 October in Cardiff against Group H leaders Frolunda Indians.

Blaze host Dundee Stars in the Elite League in their next match on Saturday, 19 October.