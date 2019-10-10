Elite League: Cardiff Devils 8-6 Dundee Stars

Stephen Dixon and Matt Pope
Stephen Dixon and Matt Pope scored three of the Cardiff Devils' five final-period goals

Cardiff Devils won a thrilling Elite League encounter against Dundee Stars having come from behind four times.

The Stars led 1-0, 3-1, 5-3 and 6-5 during the game but on each occasion the Devils hit back at the Viola Arena.

Mark Richardson, Sean McMonagle, Matias Siontu, two from Matt Pope, Gleason Fournier, Stephen Dixon and Matthew Myers scored the Devils' eight goals.

Brython Preece, two from Drydn Dow, Elgin Pearce, Kevin Dufour and Justin Maylan netted the Stars goals.

The Devils travel to play Coventry Blaze in the Elite League on Sunday while Stars host Steelers on the same day.

