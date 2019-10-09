Petr Cech: Ex-Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper joins ice hockey team Guildford Phoenix

Petr Cech won four Premier League titles with Chelsea

Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has swapped grass for ice by signing for National Ice Hockey League team Guildford Phoenix as a goaltender.

The Czech, a big fan of the sport, has got his skates on after working on his game since retiring from football.

"I hope I can help this young team achieve their goals," Cech, 37, said.

"After 20 years of professional football, this is going to be a wonderful experience for me to play the game I loved to watch and play as a kid."

Cech retired from football after playing for Arsenal in May's Europa League final and then took up a role with Chelsea as technical and performance adviser.

He arrived in Britain in 2004 to sign for Chelsea and adopted top-flight Elite Ice Hockey League side Guildford Flames as his team.

Guildford Phoenix play in the second tier of British ice hockey.

Cech, who made 124 appearances for the Czech Republic, won four Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League and Europa League during his time as a footballer in England.

He will be the Phoenix's third-choice keeper, and will train when his Chelsea schedule allows.

"The signing of Petr is massive for the Phoenix, he is a great guy who trains hard and I cannot wait to see him make his debut," head coach Andy Hemmings added.

Guildford Phoenix face Swindon Wildcats 2 in their next National Ice Hockey League fixture on Sunday.