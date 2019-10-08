Champions League: Belfast Giants beaten by impressive Swedes Lulea

Liam Morgan was on target for the Giants in their defeat

Belfast Giants' hopes of reaching the Champions Hockey League play-offs were ended by Lulea Hockey despite a stirring third-period comeback.

Trailing 3-0 in Belfast, the Giants closed the gap to a goal before the Swedish side ran out 6-3 winners to secure their place in the last 16.

Liam Reddox scored twice for the Giants, with Liam Morgan also on target.

The two sides will meet again in northern Sweden next week.

The visitors took the lead at 5:26 when a wrist shot from the top of the slot by Finnish defenceman Joonas Jalvanti beat unsighted Giants netminder Shane Owen.

There was a lot of last ditch defending by the home side backed by a number of good saves from Owen as the speedy Lulea side created plenty of chances, but it was far from one-way traffic with Ben Lake and Jordan Smotherman denied by David Rautio at the other end.

Lulea are former winners of the Champions League

The Giants started brightly in the second period but could not force an equaliser and were made to pay at 25:25 when they turned the puck over deep in their own zone and Juhani Tyrvainen buried the one-timer past Owen.

The third goal at 37:17 was another created with speed. One long stretch pass up ice was retrieved by Lulea to negate an icing call and one pass later, with the Giants backtracking and hopelessly out of position, Austin Farley stuck the puck under Owen's body.

The hosts were not about to go down without a fight and a pair of powerplay goals early in the final period restored hope of a famous comeback.

Patryk Wronka set up Morgan to score the first and then Reddox nudged in the second but quick strikes from Robin Kovacs and a superb solo effort from Petter Emanuelson put Lulea back in charge, restoring their three-goal lead.

The Giants' resistance was not broken and Reddox notched his second of the game with just over five minutes remaining, but that was quickly cancelled out by a four-on-three powerplay marker from Arttu Ilomaki.

The Giants will finish their European adventure in northern Sweden next week but before that they must focus on a doubleheader at the Glasgow Clan this weekend.

In Saturday's night's Challenge Cup clash they need a point to avoid elimination in the group stages of a competition they have won in the past two seasons while the two teams will meet in the Elite League on Sunday.