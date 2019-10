From the section

Cardiff Devils had beaten Coventry Blaze 5-1 at home in the Challenge Cup.

Coventry Blaze scored two late goals to defeat Cardiff Devils in the Challenge Cup.

Following a scoreless opening period Devils captain Joey Martin opened the scoring but a second from Matthew Myers was ruled.

Myers had another goal disallowed before Janne Laakkonen levelled for the hosts.

Charles Corcoran put Blaze ahead in the final minute with time remaining for Justin Hamonic to add a third.